Ben Folds Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Australian singer songwriter Ben Folds, who made his name in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be on the road this summer as he announced some 2026 North American tour dates. Known for hits such as “Rocking the Suburbs” and “Heist”, Ben Folds, and the Ben Folds, trio tore up the pop rock scene for a good while.

Now., they head on the road. According to Consequence.net, after playing out a few more shows across Australia in the coming months, Ben Folds will head over to North America for his summer 2026 tour.

Folds will make appearances at a variety of iconic spots across the country, making stops in big cities such as Los Angeles, New York and more. Tickets hae already gone on sale for the tour and were released just a few days ago on January 30. The tour will be made up of two legs, starting in May of this year, to give Folds some time to rest after playing out the Australian tour. It should be an exciting summer packed full of fun music, with an artist, and band, whose sounds continue to develop and change over the years.

Folds does not currently have any new music out, or set to release, and as of now he will be touring with catalogue music. However, he does have a few months before he kicks off the tour and if he already had something in the works before hand, he could debut some new singles at the very least on the road this summer