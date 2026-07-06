Duffy Performs Live For The First Time In 15 Years After Kidnapping

Home News Beka Welsh July 6th, 2026 - 8:41 PM

According to Stereogum, Duffy performed for the first time in 15 years for a small crowd at London’s Hoxton Hall, yesterday. The pop singer announced the show on her instagram story last month, expressing her desire to see her fans again.

“I’m doing a secret intimate gig in London on the 5th July, next month, and I would love nothing more than for some of you to attend,” she wrote. “Please visit the link below and leave your details if you want to come. It’s only small capacity so we can only select a few, but really looking forward to it, I will sing some new songs.”

The singer hasn’t performed live since 2013, when she attended the Francofolies de New York Festival at New York’s Beacon Theatre, while her last concert was two years prior to that. Duffy completely left the music scene at the time for reasons unbenounced to the public until 2020, when she opened up on social media about being kidnapped and assaulted.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” she said.

The singer is now making her comeback after the tragic ordeal. Though not much is yet known of the singers new era, even after the show. There were no fan recordings of the intimate performance, as they were reportedly not allowed, according to an X (formerly Twitter) user who claimed to have attended. However, they also stated that the performance was professionally recorded and will appear in Duffy’s upcoming Hulu documentary, announced earlier this year. The X user described the new songs the singer performed vaguely, writing that they were “quite heavy but very valid!”