Duffy’s Story Of Abduction & Assault Set To Be Told In Upcoming Hulu Documentary

Home News Juliet Paiz March 25th, 2026 - 9:06 PM

According to Pitchfork, after years of mostly staying out of the public eye, Duffy is set to share her story in a new Hulu documentary, opening up in a much more transparent way about the trauma that changed her life. For many people, the announcement is the first real sign that she is ready to publicly revisit an experience she had only spoken about in limited terms before. It also marks a major moment for an artist whose sudden disappearance from music left fans with questions for years.

Duffy first revealed in 2020 that she had been drugged, sexually assaulted and abducted, explaining that the experience was the reason she stepped away from her career. Before that statement, there had never been a public explanation for why she had largely vanished after becoming one of the biggest voices of the late 2000s. Her breakthrough album Rockferry and the massive success of “Mercy” made her a major star, so her absence was especially noticeable.

What has made Duffy’s story especially haunting is how little has been publicly known. She previously shared that she was held over a period of time and that the trauma left her struggling to process what had happened, but she did not publicly reveal the full timeline, the exact location, or the specific circumstances surrounding how the abduction unfolded. She also never fully explained how she got away or what happened immediately afterward. Those details remained private, which meant that while the public understood the seriousness of what she endured, many parts of the story were still unknown. That is what makes this documentary so significant. It is not just another celebrity confessional or comeback story. It appears to be the first time Duffy is choosing to fill in the gaps herself, in her own words, after years of protecting her privacy.

More than anything, the documentary feels like an act of reclaiming control. Duffy was once known almost entirely for her voice. Now, she is choosing to be heard for something far more personal, and on her own terms.