The Cult’s Ian Astbury & Billy Duffy Issues Statement Regarding Touring: “We Have Decided To Step Away For An Undetermined Amount Of Time”

Anthony Salvato October 22nd, 2025 - 11:13 PM

In a heartfelt and hopeful letter to their fans, Ian Astbury and Bill Duffy of the band, The Cult announced that they would be stepping away from touring indefinitely. The band which has been on tour often for the last few years cited a variety of reasons for why touring is to be put on hold, most noticeably citing exhausting and a need to “recharge our spiritual batteries”.

Also in the letter the band announced they wanted to take more time to write and record new music in the near future and even hinted at a potential new album. A new album would be their first since an eight song, half hour album, from 2022 titled Under The Midnight Sun.

It is important to note that the cult did not announce that this would be permanent suspension of touring for the band and that they in fact did already confirm they will return at least once.

The Cult will wrap up this year’s tour with five more shows before shutting things down on October 30th at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The band, which has been around for over forty years and has seen a name change, still has plenty of things ahead of them, and now a near promise to produce some new music within the coming months and years. The duo closed their statement by once again thanking their fans for all of their support over the last few decades, and a promise to return to the stage reenergized.