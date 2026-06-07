Duffy Announces First Concert in 15 Years After Kidnapping Situation

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 7th, 2026 - 6:17 PM

Welsh singer Duffy has announced her first live show in 15 years, marking her return to the stage after her terrifying kidnapping experience, NME reports. The artist announced on her Instagram story that she would be playing a gig in a “secret intimate” venue in London on July 5. Tickets will be selected via ballot, which you can sign up for here. You will be asked for your date of birth, location and contact details, and those who apply will receive an email from the artist explaining that “winners will be notified via email on June 15th.” “I would love nothing more than for some of you to attend,” Duffy said. “It’s only small capacity so we can only select a few, but really looking forward to it, I will sing some new songs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duffy (@duffy)

Duffy’s last full performance was in 2011, the year she withdrew from the public eye for reasons she did not reveal until 2020 when she explained that she had been “raped and drugged and held captive over some days” and that the recovery process “took time.” “You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain?” she asked. “I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.” Shortly afterwards, she shared a personal account of her experiences on her website in which she called she called rape a “weapon of war.” She then went on to encourage fans to speak out about their personal struggles, adding that doing so caused her to feel “liberated.”

An upcoming Hulu documentary plans to tell Duffy’s story—from her rise to fame to her withdrawal from public life. The documentary will include interviews with family, friends and peers in the industry. The documentary was announced in March but has not yet been given a release date.

After signing a record deal in 2007, Duffy’s 2008 debut album Rockferry became the best-selling record in the UK that year. She released her second album, Endlessly, in 2010, and in 2020 she returned with the singles “Something Beautiful” and “River In The Sky.”