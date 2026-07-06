Danny Elfman Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates Ahead Of Unannounced Forthcoming Album

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 1:26 PM

Today, film and classical composer, singer-songwriter and recording artist, Danny Elfman, who first rose to prominence as the frontman of Oingo Boingo, has shared plans for a 2026 fall tour, in support of his forthcoming new album, with additional details on the project to be revealed soon. Dates kick off September 7, at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, with stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and other places. For tickets and more information, click here.

These new performances will showcase music spanning from Elfman’s extraordinary career as an artist, composer and creative visionary, featuring songs from his forthcoming album, his 2021 album, Big Mess, Oingo Boingo and selections from his solo catalog. For the outdoor concerts, audiences can also expect selections of iconic music from his celebrated film and television scores with accompanying orchestra and choir. The indoor concerts will be all rock. Elfman will deliver a genre-defying live experience that brings his expansive musical universe to life in spectacular fashion. Band members include Nili Brosh on guitar (Dethklok), Robin Finck on guitar (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses), Josh Freese on drums (Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters) and Matt McJunkins on Bass (A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal).

Danny Elfman Tour Dates

Sept 9/ 7 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom *

Sept 9/ 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

Sept 9/ 10 – Toronto, ON – History *

Sept 9/ 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sept 9/ 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Sept 9/ 15 – New York, NY – SummerStage *

Sept 9/ 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

Sept 9/ 18 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival ^

Sept 9/ 20 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival ^

10/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

10/4 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival ^

* newly announced tour date

^ festival performance

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat