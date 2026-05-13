Danny Elfman Performs Oingo Boingo’s “Forbidden Zone” For First Time In 46 Years

Home News Juliet Paiz May 13th, 2026 - 12:10 AM

After more than four decades, Danny Elfman finally brought Oingo Boingo’s “Forbidden Zone” back to the stage. During a May 4 performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Elfman performed the song live for the first time since 1980, surprising longtime fans with the deep-cut revival. Originally written for the cult film Forbidden Zone, the track comes from a much earlier era of Elfman’s career, before Oingo Boingo fully transformed into the new wave band they would become known as throughout the ‘80s. The film itself, directed by Richard Elfman, developed a reputation as a chaotic midnight movie favorite and remains closely tied to the band’s theatrical beginnings.

Footage from the show quickly spread online, showing the crowd loudly singing along as Elfman leaned back into the frantic energy that made the song such a cult favorite in the first place. For many fans, the performance felt more like a rare glimpse into a side of Elfman’s career that rarely gets revisited live. Although Elfman is now widely recognized for composing scores for films like Batman, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, he has continued reconnecting with his Oingo Boingo catalog in recent years through orchestral performances and live shows. Still, “Forbidden Zone” remained largely untouched for decades, making its return especially unexpected. For fans of Oingo Boingo’s stranger and more theatrical early material, the performance marked a pretty historic moment.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat