Reggae Rise Up Oregon Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Tash Sultana, 311, Rebelution & More

Home News Anthony Salvato February 9th, 2026 - 5:23 PM

After a strong debut last year, the Reggae Rise Up Oregon festival returns for a sophomore showing with some iconic headliners over the course of the weekend. The festivities kick off on Friday, June 12, at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon.

Co-headlining the first day are California-based reggae band, Rebelution. Rebelution hasn’t released any new projects since 2023, but perhaps a stint on the road could change that. Joining Rebelution as the headliners on Friday is the Virginian band SOJA. SOJA hits the road after recently releasing a single in 2025 Kolohe Kai and the track “We All Need Love”. Friday is rounded out by performances among the likes of Beach Boys founding member Mike Love, Skip Marley, grandson of the late Bob Marley, and more.

Day two is marked by big-time reggae bands Dirty Heads and the multi-platinum group 311. Joining them through Saturday are Common Kings, the Movement, and Tropadelic, among others. The third and final day, Sunday, is headlined by singer-songwriter Tash Sultana. The Aussie singer who has dabbled in rock and reggae sounds will join Iration as the co-headliner for the day. The duo will be later joined by artists such as Lettuce, Tribal Seeds, and Shwayze.

The Reggae Rise Up Festival aims for another weekend full of fun times and great music set in front of the beautiful natural landscapes of Oregon, as they’ll hope to return next year. Tickets are already on sale.