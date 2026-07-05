Cardi B Awarded $60k After Tasha K Made Posts Relating to Offset and Stefon Diggs That Allegedly Violated The Terms of Their Legal Dispute

Home News Hannah Ilko July 5th, 2026 - 10:40 AM

Cardi B was awarded with $60,000 after gossip blogger Tasha K made posts related to her husband Offset and Stefon Diggs that allegedly violated the terms of their legal dispute. Complex reports that “The settlement resolves contempt proceedings after a court found that Tasha K… broke a non-disparagement agreement linked to Cardi’s 2022 defamation victory.

The agreement that Cardi B’s legal team filed on June 30th consisted of documentation of over twenty alleged “egregious violations” of court order restrictions. This means that the $60,000 payment covers a little less than half of the over $110,000 in attorney fees on “Cardi’s side incurred while enforcing compliance. The joint filing states that both parties agreed to the reduced amount “to avoid the expense, delay and uncertainty of further litigation” (Complex).

Back in April, Cardi B’s attorneys asked the court for sanctions arguing that Tasha K always disregarded the agreement and forced the courts to keep tabs on Cardi via social media which made the allegations become more likely to enforce efforts toward a “cat and mouse” situation. Under the settlement terms, Tasha K needs to pay $30,000 in twenty-eight days of the court order that is due on December 31st. If Tasha K misses one payment and doesn’t pay the default in five days without a written notice Cardi B can secure the full $110,115 award. “The settlement reportedly does not affect the larger $4 million defamation judgment, which remains in force” (Complex).

Cardi B has a separate lawsuit against Tasha K’s husband, Cheickna Kebe for allegedly helping Tasha K hide assets from collection efforts.