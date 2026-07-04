Stevie Nicks Puts On a Performance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Home News Aryn Honaker July 4th, 2026 - 3:06 PM

Stevie Nicks, singer-songwriter and member of Fleetwood Mac, performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding yesterday (July 3rd), which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City with around 1,000 attendees, as reported by Billboard. The information was confirmed by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, who, along with several colleagues, was in attendance.

Early on the same day as the wedding, Swift did a soundcheck with Nicks at the venue, but it’s unclear whether the two performed together at the event, and it’s also unknown which specific songs Nicks played.

The Nicks-Swift friendship has been ongoing for years. After Swift’s engagement to Kelce was confirmed, Nicks told Rolling Stone, “She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man.” Furthermore, the pair performed together at the 2010 Grammy Awards; Nicks contributed a poem to a special physical edition of Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, titled “For T – and Me” and Swift references Nicks in the final track of the same album, “Clara Bow.”