Wolf Alice Shares Delicate New Single “Gospel Oak”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2026 - 2:05 PM

According to NME.com, Wolf Alice has released “Gospel Oak”, which is from a new set of The Clearing B-sides and announced their Finsbury Park stage times for this weekend. Taking its name from the North London area just up the road from Finsbury Park, “Gospel Oak” is a delicate, piano-led number that was inspired by folk songs and songs “we all learn at school”, according to frontwoman Ellie Rowsell.

These are a few songs we made during ‘The Clearing’ that didn’t make it on the final record, but are ones we love very much, including a cover with two of our fave singers Julia Cumming and Bria Salmena – we’re happy to have found a home for them for you to hear. Enjoy,” said Wolf Alice.

The release of the ditty comes just days ahead of the band’s huge homecoming show at Finsbury Park on July 5, where they will be joined by The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinouriri, Keo and Florence Road. “Gospel Oak” and “Hit The Sky” were both performed live at Wolf Alice’s Royal Albert Hall show for Teenage Cancer Trust in March, where the band were joined by folk musicians for a special section of the set.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin