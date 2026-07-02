Snoop Dogg Shares Cool New Music Video For “Lied 2 U”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2026 - 2:43 PM

Rapper Snoop Dogg has dropped his latest music video for “Lied 2 U” and as a whole, music video is well done because viewers are being led into an interrogation room where detectives are questioning a lady and what is even more amusing, is how Dogg is one of the detectives questioning the female suspect. Also, in the dark, there are woman who are wonderfully dancing to the unique rap beat the artist is producing.

According to hiphop-n-more.com, the latest ditty comes from Dogg’s 22nd solo album, 10 Til’ Midnight. The latest LP did not receive a lot of promotion but it features production from Pharrell, Swizz Beatz, Nottz and other talented soul. 10 Til’ Midnight is his fourth release since he reacquired Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group four years ago and almost every line on it follows from that purchase.

According to shatterthestandards.com, the artist names the label out loud. Swizz Beatz is still ad-libbing the hook on “Step” when Snoop’s first verse, a couple bars past “50 somethin’ years old, and still with this Crip shit,” arrives at “Death Row is an army, a fucking navy/Turn crumbs into biscuits, it’s all gravy”. Dogg doesn’t age, he just keeps getting better.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin