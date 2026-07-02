Gary Glitter Charged With Sexual Offenses that Allegedly Includes Victim Under 13

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 2nd, 2026 - 2:47 PM

Gary Glitter, former singer and convicted child sex offender, has been charged with sexual offenses dating back to 1978 and allegedly involving a girl who was under 13 years old, Variety reports. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police shared that Glitter, who is currently serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted in 2015 of attempted rape, unlawful intercourse with a girl under 13 years old and indecent assault, has been given four new charges. These new charges are relating to one alleged victim and include one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13, and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between the years of 1978 and 1981 at a residential address in the London neighborhood of Kensington. Glitter (born Paul Gadd) is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5. The police said that the allegations were first reported to the police in January 2025 and Glitter was interviewed by the investigation in July 2025. Glitter is currently imprisoned after he was briefly released on probation in February 2023 after serving half his 16-year sentence. The next month, he returned to prison after violating his probation, and his bid for parole was denied in June 2025.

Glitter was one of the UK’s most popular pop stars prior to his downfall, known for smash ’70s hits like “Rock and Roll,” “I’m the Leader of the Gang,” and more. He was first arrested in 1997 and convicted of possessing child pornography in 1999. After his release the next year, he fled to Vietnam, but was also arrested and convicted of child sexual abuse there. Upon his return to the UK in 2008, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and was arrested once again in 2012, which would result in his 2015 convictions.