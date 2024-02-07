Parole Board Rules Against Gary Glitter Prison Release

Home News Roy Lott February 7th, 2024 - 9:35 PM

A parole board has ruled that Gary Glitter will not be released from prison. Gadd, 79, was previously released from prison in February 2023, halfway through a 16-year sentence but was recalled six weeks later for allegedly viewing downloaded images of children.

A hearing of the Parole Board concluded that Glitter should not be released at this time. The board’s decision states: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the lack of progress made while in custody and on license, and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public. Rather, the panel considered that Mr. Gadd was appropriately located in custody, where outstanding levels of risk could be addressed.” His sentence expires in February 2031.

Gadd’s probation officer said he could not be safely managed in the community. The panel found that “greater internal controls and open and honest disclosure by Mr. Gadd would be needed to manage his risks safely in the community.”

He was imprisoned in 2015 for allegedly sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. The 70-year-old singer was sentenced to 16 years in prison after his conviction of alleged attempted rape, four counts of alleged indecent assault and allegedly having sex with a girl under the age of 13. The attacks allegedly took place when Glitter allegedly invited them backstage to his dressing room, allegedly isolating them from their parents.