Gary Glitter Declares Bankruptcy After Failing to Pay Alleged Abuse Victim

Jazmin Mendoza April 1st, 2025 - 3:10 PM

Glam rocker Paul Gadd, known as Gary Glitter, declared bankruptcy after being unable to pay £500,000 to a woman allegedly sexually abused when she was just 12. He was convicted back in 2015 with the allegations dating between 1975 and 1980, as well as being convicted of abusing two other individuals.

Gad was ordered to pay a whopping £508,800 to the victims. With the sum including “£381,000 in lost earnings and £7,800 for future therapy and treatment,” according to NME.

Richard Scorcer, Slater and Gordon’s head of abuse law, represented the woman and confirmed that Gad is bankrupt and refusing to cooperate.

“We hope and trust that the parole board will take his behaviour into account in any future parole applications, as it clearly demonstrates that he has never changed, shows no remorse and remains a serious risk to the public,” Sorcerer stated.

Gadd was incarcerated in 2015 and was said to serve 16 years in prison, although he was released in February 2023. Six weeks later, he was reincarcerated after allegedly downloading explicit photos of children.

Judge Mrs Justice Tipples ruled that the woman was unable to find “any meaningful employment throughout her life,” which resulted in her compensation for “complex psychological therapy and treatment and loss of earnings,” as stated in NME.

Gadd’s sentence for his 2015 conviction is set to expire in February 2031.