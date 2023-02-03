Gary Glitter Released From Prison After Serving Half Of His 16-Year Sentence

Home News Trisha Valdez February 3rd, 2023 - 4:10 PM

Paul Francis Gadd best known for his stage name Gary Glitter will be released from his 16-year sentence in prison after only serving half of it. Glitter may be released but will be serving his remaining sentence under supervised released.

According to Consequence Sound, “In 2015, Glitter was found guilty of sexually abusing three underage girls in the UK and was sentence to 15 years in prison. He was previously convicted in 1999 for possession of child pornography, and in 2006 for sexually abusing two underage girls in Vietnam-for which he served two and a half years in prison.”

Glitter was UK’s most popular pop star prior to his downfall. He released big hits such as, Rock and Roll (parts one and two), I’m the Leader of the Gang, and I love you Love me love.

Part two of Rock and Roll was featured in the film Joker but was this removed for concerns that Glitter might profit from it.