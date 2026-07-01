Margo Price Releases New Songs “Deportee” and “Oval Room”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 1st, 2026 - 2:20 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Margo Price released new songs “Deportee” and “Oval Room” which are part of her mixtape ‘Days Of Unrest’ out July 3rd.

“Deportee” is a cover of Joan Baez and Bob Dylan’s performance on The Rolling Thunder Review. Which inspired Price musically and culturally. This is because the song was used to advocate for migrant workers and human dignity.

The visuals in this video show the struggles that deportees go through by sharing news clips, while also incorporating real footage of what is happening in different areas of the United States in order to advocate for mass-deportation. The song has raw vocals from Price and Baez, along with instrumentals from the Memphis Mariachi that bring a powerful song sonically and vocally to Price’s listeners. Ultimately spreading awarenesses t0 an issue that impacts many socioeconomic backgrounds in the US today.

“Oval Room” is another cover written by Blaze Foley about President Ronald Reagan in 1984 being a movie star turned politician, which applies to President Donald Trump as well. Price’s cover of “Oval Room” is her protest to “The system [that] has always been set up to keep the rich in power and divide the people” (Margo Price’s Press Release).