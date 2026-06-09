Bob Dylan Plays “Baby, Won’t You Be My Baby” For The First Time

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 9th, 2026 - 1:48 PM

Recently during his current five-year “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, Bob Dylan surprised concert attendees by performing “Baby, Won’t You Be My Baby,” marking the song’s first live performance. The song originates from Dylan’s legendary Basement Tapes era, recorded with the Band at Big Pink in 1967. Although recorded nearly six decades ago, the track remained officially unreleased until 2014, when it appeared on The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete.

The debut performance took place in Troutdale, Oregon, giving fans a rare opportunity to hear a decades buried song brought to life on stage. Dylan’s rendition carried a soulful, country feel within his current style. His aged voice added emotional depth to the performance, while the relaxed arrangement created a peaceful atmosphere. Concert goers were especially fortunate to witness the performance, experiencing a rare Dylan debut that may never happen again.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters in popular music history, The 85 year old Dylan has continually reinvented himself across more than six decades. His extensive discography includes landmark albums such as The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan (1963), Highway 61 Revisited (1965), Blood on the Tracks (1975) and Time Out of Mind (1997).

His work earned him numerous honors, including 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career, including Album of the Year for Time Out of Mind. Dylan was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1982, earned a Lifetime Achievement Award, and received a Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. Dylan was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 by Barack Obama.