Margo Price Releases Hard Headed Woman Deluxe Edition With Four New Tracks

Home News Leila Franco December 6th, 2025 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

GRAMMY nominated Margo Price has released Hard Headed Woman (Deluxe), an expanded edition of what Rolling Stone has hailed as “one of the year’s defining country albums.” Arriving with four additional tracks, the deluxe version broadens the emotional and musical range of Price’s project, which is currently up for Best Traditional Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards.

The new edition has two unheard songs, a duet with Logan Ledger and a collaboration with Billy Strings, “Too Stoned To Cry.” This album is already celebrated for its humor and vulnerability and these new additions only make that more clear. Price has also released a Bandcamp-exclusive version that includes her performance of “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down,” recorded for Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Recorded at Nashville’s legendary RCA Studio A and produced by longtime collaborator Matt Ross-Spang, Hard Headed Woman reconnects Price with her roots while she refuses to compromise her independent voice. The album’s tracks feature contributions from Tyler Childers, Jesse Welles, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell and include a Waylon Jennings song as well. Together, they map Price’s journey from dive-bar stages to national acclaim!

Hard Headed Woman (Deluxe) Tracklist