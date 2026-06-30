John Carpenter Shares Dramatic New Single “The Ferryman”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 5:40 PM

Today, John Carpenter and longtime band mates Cody Carpenter (synths) and Daniel Davies (guitar) have shared a second track from Cathedral paired with an accompanying visualizer, which is both from the forthcoming project that marks Carpenter‘s highly anticipated return to the realm of audio/visual narrative storytelling. Cathedral spans a new album set for release on August 7, through Sacred Bones Records alongside his first ever graphic novel,which is set for a release on August 4, through Storm King Comics.

In a story rich with River Styx iconography, “The Ferryman” scores a scene in which we encounter the subterranean character of the same name. “I like that one because it really seems to feature all three of us in a special way,” Davies says. “It has interesting harmonies that Cody put together and John’s signature pad-style string parts. It’s more of an electronic metal track in a way, but we just wanted to make it as heavy and driving as possible.”

Inspired by a vividly cinematic dream he had in 2024, the Cathedral storyline centers on an abandoned church in downtown Los Angeles that becomes the site of a waking nightmare. After the killing of a police officer draws attention to the long-ignored cathedral, Lieutenant Christine Marks and detectives Paul Hernandez and Steve Mayfield are pulled into an investigation that leads them deep into its catacombs and toward a centuries-old evil imprisoned within.