Dinosaur Jr. Announce New Album There Near For August 2026 Release & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Several Got Away”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 12:03 PM

Today, Dinosaur Jr. has announced that their new album, There Near, will be out on August 28, through Jagjaguwar. There Near marks the sixth studio album Dinosaur Jr. have recorded in the 20 years since their triumphal rebirth. There have been several live and/or closet cleaning collections to keep us punters sated for the five years since Sweep It Into Space, but there is nothing quite like having a full slab of new Dino tunes to fry your ears. And There Near has all knobs set to Extra Crispy.

Also, the band has shared their latest single, “Several Got Away” and director Guy Kozak says: “I wanted to do something a little tongue-in-cheek with a kind of ‘backyard movie’ feel that could fit in nicely with the existing canon of dinosaur jr. music videos. The first bit of inspiration came from a great Henry Darger painting of kids being terrorized by two giant floating hands of fire. Then I got thinking about the rapture and it came together from there. The guys were really game for it all and I was honored that they let me chase them around a big field with my camera like a psycho. We were on a tight schedule with the turnaround so I had to learn a lot of VFX stuff over the course of weekend, but I like the way the effects all turned out.”

Next month, Dinosaur Jr. will embark on a tour throughout the East Coast, South, and Midwest. Today’s newly announced tour finds them making stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin and other cities. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 30, at 12 P.M. ET by clicking here.

There Near Track List

1. Several Got Away

2. No Friends

3. Everything At Once

4. Take Me With You

5. Blowin’ Up

6. Gone Off

7. Clam Along

8. Walk Me Back

9. Read The Room

10. Put It Down

11. No One’s Ready

Dinosaur Jr.Tour Dates

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl*

10/10 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre*

10/11 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up*

10/15 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues*

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether*

10/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre*

10/20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades*

10/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*

10/23 – Seattle, WA – Neptune*

10/24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune*

10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex*

10/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre*

10/30 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

11/2 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

11/ 4 – Houston, TX – House of Blues*

11/5 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s*

11/6 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger*

11/ 7 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s*

+ co-headline with Band of Horses

* w/ special guest Stef Chura