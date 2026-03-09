Total Bummer 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Dinosaur Jr, Julie, The Jesus And Mary Chain & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 3:43 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, a few of our favorite noisy alt-rock vets and some very exciting newer punk, shoegaze and experimental artists are coming together for a mini-festival in New York City. Total Bummer, which is presented by our friends at Knockdown Center and Saint Vitus Bar, takes over the indoor and outdoor portions of Knockdown Center on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31.

Saturday’s lineup has Dinosaur Jr. Meat Puppets, Flipper (three bands that influenced Nirvana), Blonde Redhead, Teen Mortgage, No Joy, Miho Hatori of Cibo Matto and bloodsports. Sunday includes The Jesus and Mary Chain, Julie, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Drop Nineteens, Her New Knife, Starcleaner Reunion, Lathe of Heaven and Blair.

The Jesus and Mary Chain will play Chicago’s Warm Love Cool Dreams festival the week before coming to NYC and are releasing an expanded version of the Some Candy Talking EP through Third Man for Record Store Day. So far it is the band’s only North American shows this year. The rising combo of Julie, TAGABOW & Her Knew Knife also packed Webster Hall in 2024.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat