Billy Strings Announces Postponement Of Spring 2026 Tour Dates After Breaking His Leg Backstage During Virginia Show

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 5:22 PM

According to Billboard.com, artist Billy Strings posted a statement on Instagram revealing that he is rescheduling the remaining tour dates from April to August due to an injury. The artist broke his leg backstage after his show in Charlottesville, Va, on Saturday night. Strings attempted to execute a skateboard stunt backstage before returning to wrap up the concert, which caused his leg.

On Instagram, the artist posted pictures of himself laid up in a hospital bed, along with multiple X-rays of the nuts and bolts that are now holding his leg together. He apologized for needing to put off the rest of his April shows, explaining that he planned to soldier on while performing seated, before realizing that plan was impractical, given the seriousness of his injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Strings (@billystrings)

“Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!!” Strings’ Instagram post began. “Saturday night I walked off stage right before the encore; I was all zazzed up from a really fun show. I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg. I heard it snap over the screaming crowd!! Sounded like a damn 2×4.”