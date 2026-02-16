Ionia Freak Fair Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Hull & More

Home News Anthony Salvato February 16th, 2026 - 12:46 PM

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billy Strings announced headliners for his upcoming Ionia Freak Fest coming up this summer. This year’s festival will be the first of its kind and will feature nearly a dozen acts across two days of performances.

Both nights will be played in Ionia, Michigan, at the Ionia County Fairgrounds on August 28 and 29. Billy Strings will make his way over there at the end of the summer after his solo tour. Strings has some performances throughout February, the rest of the Spring and some summer dates before closing out the year of live music at the festival. A majority of Strings’ shows are already sold out, with just 13 of 31 shows not selling full capacity quite yet.

However, two of those shows are for this festival, where tickets have just opened for sale. The festival will also offer parking passes and RV parking passes for all those who wish to tailgate in and around the festival.

With a lineup of Billy Strings and some others, such as Sierra Hull and Leftover Salmon, among others, it should be quite the musical spectacle to close out the summer. For Strings, it is one last stop after a year-long of packed shows on the road.

Tickets, as mentioned, are already on sale for the event on the Ionia Freak Fair website, and given how Billy Strings’ shows have been selling, they are likely going rather quickly.