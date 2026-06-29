The Pretty Reckless Unveil Haunting New Music Video For “Dear God”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 6:27 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, The Pretty Reckless has released the official George Gallardo Kattah-directed music video for “Dear God”, which is the title track of the band’s fifth studio album that will arrived on June 26, through Fearless Records. With the “Dear God”, The Pretty Reckless leans into a haunting and emotionally driven sound, led by frontwoman Taylor Momsen’s commanding vocals as she pleads in the chorus: “Dear God, can you lift me up, can you take me higher / Dear God, can you lift me up, keep me from a fire.”

The song steadily builds toward an electrifying guitar solo that gives the instrumentation room to fully shine, underscoring the song and album’s themes of wanting to escape “hell” for something greater. While talking about the song, Taylor says: “‘Dear God’ is desperation set to music. When life gets that physical, that brutal, you leave your body and start begging something bigger than yourself to pull you out. That space between heaven and hell isn’t a metaphor. It’s somewhere you actually live.”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin