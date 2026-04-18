The Pretty Reckless Share Bold New Single “Love Me”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 18th, 2026 - 2:38 PM

The record-breaking rock band The Pretty Reckless just released a new track titled “Love Me” this past Friday. It’s the third track from their highly anticipated forthcoming album Dear God, set to be released on June 26th.

“Love Me” starts off relaxed but strong with the stirring lyrics, “In my depression, I will lie/So I can pretend I’m fine.” The song picks up steam as frontwoman Taylor Momsen’s vocals get more raw and powerful and the instrumentation intensifies to an explosive chorus. Momsen laments the lack of connection she feels from others when she sings, “So why doesn’t anyone, love me, love me?/I just need someone to want me.” She seemingly pleads to God to answer her prayers before closing the song with the evocative line, “God, are you even there?”

“‘Love Me’ came from a place I didn’t want to admit I was in,” Momsen said of the track. “There’s this moment in your life where you’re so hollowed out that you start bargaining with God, not even for happiness, just for proof that someone sees you. That’s what this song is. It’s not pretty. It’s not wrapped up. It’s just a raw, ugly need and I think that’s exactly why people connect with it.”

Dear God will be the band’s fifth studio album and is set to have 14 tracks. Besides “Love Me,” the other two tracks released so far are the lead single “When I Wake Up” and “For I Am Death.” The lead single recently hit #10 on Mediabase Active Rock chart and hit #16 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart last week.

Following the release of their new album, The Pretty Reckless is set to kick off their world tour on July 10th, which will take them to various cities across the United States and Europe.

Photo credit: Pamela Lin