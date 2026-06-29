SZA, Doechii, Doja Cat and Lizzo Pay Tribute to Lauryn Hill at BET Awards

Home News Beka Welsh June 29th, 2026 - 11:28 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to Pitchfork, Ms. Lauryn Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award at the BET Awards on Sunday and surprised viewers with an impromptu performance. In a preview of Hill’s awardance, a slew of artists performed renditions of her songs in tribute to her long, successful music career. The tribute included performances by SZA, Doechii, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Lizzo and more. The team of artists performed hit songs from across Hill’s solo discography and from the Fugees’ The Score.

After an advertisement break, Hill came out for her own surprise performance of “Ex-Factor” from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. “I wasn’t even supposed to perform, but I heard somebody wasn’t doing this song,” she said.

After her performance, Hill was presented with her award and gave a touching acceptance speech. The singer spoke about how much music has meant to her and recognizes the importance in how much her music has meant to others.

“I do this because I want y’all to have everything that I experienced,” she said. “I had wonderful parents who loved on me, poured into me, and protected me. Once I realized that not everybody got to have that experience, I felt like it was my duty, my responsibility to share as much love and pour into people as music as I possibly could — and music was a way to do that.”