Lauryn Hill Announces Summer 2026 East Coast Acoustic Tour Dates

Home News Akeem Ivory June 19th, 2026 - 2:02 AM

Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced a series of new acoustic shows set for July along the East Coast. The hip-hop/R&B pioneer shared the news of her upcoming performances on Twitter on June 18th, She will perform familiar songs and some rarely played favorites in a more intimate setting. Reminiscent of her 2002 album, MTV Unplugged No. 2.0.

The shows follow Ms. Lauryn Hill’s appearance alongside Kanye West onstage at SoFi Stadium in early April, where they performed West’s hit “All Falls Down.” Two months prior to that, Hill performed her collab with the late D’Angelo, “Nothing Even Matters,”at the 2026 Grammy Awards during the “In Memoriam” section of the ceremony.

This July, we’re sharing the music in a more intimate way. Join us for a week of acoustic performances featuring familiar songs and some seldomly played favorites, and the opportunity to experience the music in a way that feels more close and personal. pic.twitter.com/3u6Cr1ALgJ — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) June 18, 2026

Hill will be honored as the first recipient of BET’s Living Legend Icon Award at this year’s BET Awards, on June 28th. As the tour begins on July 19th in Baltimore, Maryland, followed by a performance in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 21st. Hill will co-headline the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island on July 24th, and wrap up with a show in East Hampton, New York on July 25th. Tickets for the headlining dates are now on sale now.