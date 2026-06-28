Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines and Noah Cyrus Join Forces for New Song “High and Sad”

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 28th, 2026 - 12:14 PM

Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus have released “High and Sad,” a poignant new collaboration that reimagines Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines’ beloved original with Noah’s unmistakable voice and emotional depth. The duet marks a meaningful reunion for the longtime friends, we’re told, transforming the deeply introspective track into a stirring conversation about vulnerability, healing and shared experience.

“High and Sad” was originally released by Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines earlier this year. It is described as exploring the moment when the self-medication of avoidance begins to wear off and difficult emotions rise to the surface. Anchored by its haunting refrain, the song blends traditional roots, folk and Americana instrumentation with modern synth textures, creating the signature sonic palette that has quickly become synonymous with Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines.

Written by Franklin Jonas and Chris Gelbuda, the track was produced by Franklin Jonas with Ryan Nasci serving as vocal producer and mixing engineer. Featuring organic instrumentation—including banjo, mandolin, piano, guitar, and subtle synth bass—the collaboration expands on the emotional honesty of the original while Noah’s smoky, evocative vocals add an entirely new dimension to its story.

The collaboration came together organically after Noah Cyrus reached out to Franklin to tell him how much she loved the original song and expressed interest in recording it together. The pair soon reunited in the studio with Ryan Nasci, rekindling a creative partnership that first began years ago when they worked together on the English-language dub of Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo. During the recording session, Franklin and Noah also commemorated their longtime friendship with matching Ponyo tattoos—a personal tribute to the project that first brought them together.

Speaking on “High and Sad,” Franklin Jonas shared, “Working with Noah is a reunion that is years in the making. Our solar systems have been in orbit for most of our lives and I was so excited when she reached out about adding her beautiful voice to ‘High and Sad.’ She’s one of my oldest friends and getting to work together again has been such a wonderful healing experience.”

Noah Cyrus added, “I’ve always felt like Frankie understood parts of my life and experiences that very few people ever could. To still have that friendship all these years later, and now be making music together again, feels incredibly special. It’s such a blessing to still have that same person in my life nearly 20 years later—a best friend I can always trust—and I’m so grateful we got to tell that story through ‘High and Sad.'”