Sombr Shares New Single & Video “My Body Isn’t Ready”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 6:09 PM

Today, SOMBR has released his highly anticipated new single, “My Body Isn’t Ready,” which available now through Warner Records. Accompanied by an official music video directed by Gus Black and starring Inde Navarrette and Josh Heuston, the release marks the latest chapter in SOMBR’s meteoric rise from underground phenomenon to one of the biggest artists to emerge since the release of his global break-through debut album, I BARELY KNOW HER.

At just 20 years old, SOMBR continues to distinguish himself through emotional candor and magnetic songwriting. Raw, deeply personal, and universally relatable, “My Body Isn’t Ready” showcases the singer’s ability to transform vulnerable experiences into powerful storytelling, further cementing his status as one of the most compelling young voices in contemporary music. “My Body Isn’t Ready” finds SOMBR at his most vulnerable.

Confronting themes of body image, self-perception, and the often-unspoken pressures of learning to feel comfortable in your own skin, SOMBR explores the internal struggle, offering a strikingly honest reflection on insecurity and self-worth. “My Body Isn’t Ready” was solely written and co-produced by the artist.