Sombr Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Potential”

Home News Guillaume Oded April 20th, 2026 - 12:32 AM

Sombr, who is set to perform at BottleRock Napa Valley May 22-24, has debuted “Potential” live during Coachella’s first weekend, and the moment was clearly meaningful because just days later, on April 17, he gave it a proper release, complete with a cinematic video. On Instagram, Sombr was open about what the project means to him, according to Uproxx. “My new single ‘Potential’ is out now with a music video that could potentially be my best one yet,” he wrote. “Love you so very much. I’m so proud of this.”

The song centers on the aftermath of a breakup, with Sombr expressing frustration over a relationship that once had promise but never came to fruition. That feeling comes through in the lyrics, which give the track its emotional core and turn a painful split into an emotionally charged song.

The cinematic music video is a great match for the song’s theme. In the video, Sombr and his girlfriend are part of a burglary crew, which gives the song a chance to reflect the chaos, excitement and emotional intensity of the relationship. The video also makes some dramatic shifts, moving abruptly between Sombr with his burglary crew and Sombr performing onstage alongside ballerinas. As the story moves to the museum, the excitement of their criminal relationship is disrupted when they accidentally trigger an alarm, alerting the police and signaling danger. He is later shown in handcuffs. The video seems meant to allude to the chaos of love and rejection that sombr sings about.

The release of “Potential” arrives at a major turning point for the artist. Following his appearance at Coachella, Sombr will embark on a major tour featuring an impressive lineup of support acts, including Interpol, King Princess and Dove Cameron.





