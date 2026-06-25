Erykah Badu Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With De La Soul, The Alchemist & Smino

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 1:25 PM

According to Consequence.net, Erykah Badu has announced a 2026 North American tour featuring producer The Alchemist and pioneering rap group De La Soul. Smino will also support on select dates, with additional special guests to be announced. The tour kicks off on September 10, in Highland Park, Illinois and will also stop in Detroit, Toronto, New York City, Denver and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

In January, Badu released a 25th anniversary reissue of her sophomore classic, Mama’s Gun. Last year, she teased her first studio album since 2010, Abi & Alan, which was produced entirely by The Alchemist. The first single, “Next to You,” was released in June 2025, but the project missed its original August 29 release date and has yet to arrive. On another note, Badu and The Alchemist previewed the album, while on the road last year and this upcoming tour could be a sign that the project is closer to seeing the light of day.

Erykah Badu Tour Dates

8/9 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

9/10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

9/11 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/13 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

9/15 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

9/18 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/20 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

9/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

9/24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

9/26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

9/27 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *

9/28 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

* = w/ Smino and special guests

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado