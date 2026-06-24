Mike D Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz June 24th, 2026 - 11:55 PM

Mike D has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates set to launch this summer in support of his upcoming debut solo album, Thank You. The five-date trek follows a successful series of sold-out performances across the UK and Europe and arrives just days after the album’s release on August 28 via Capitol Records. The newly announced dates begin August 30 at Royale in Boston before making stops in Washington, D.C., Asheville, Atlanta, and Queens. Tickets will be available through a pre-sale beginning June 25, with general ticket sales opening June 26.

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The tour continues the momentum that has been building around the Mike D 5D live band, which features Mike alongside his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, as well as Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe and Milo Ruscha. Since making its live debut earlier this year, the group has earned a reputation for energetic performances, selling out intimate venues across multiple continents and drawing praise from critics for its adventurous and unpredictable approach.

The tour also serves as a showcase for material from Thank You, a 13-track collection described as a blend of post-electronic grooves, inventive production and hook-filled songwriting. Ahead of the album’s release, Mike D has shared several preview tracks, including “Switch Up,” “What We Got” and “True Colors,” each highlighting different sides of the record’s palette. With Thank You arriving August 28 and a string of headline dates immediately following, the upcoming tour marks another significant step in Mike D’s evolution as a solo artist. Fans on the East Coast will be among the first to experience the new material live when the Mike D 5D band returns to U.S. stages later this summer.

Tour Dates

August 30 – Boston, MA – Royale

September 1 – Washington, DC – 930 Club

September 3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

September 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern