Editors Release New Song “The Rush” And Announce New Album Surface, Echo & Sound For October 2026 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson June 24th, 2026 - 2:44 PM

The band known as Editors has recently announced that their 8th studio album is on the way. The album is titled Surface, Echo & Sound and will be released to the public later this year on October 30, 2026, via Play It Again Sam. Surface, Echo & Sound is supposedly taking Editors in a brand new direction in terms of their sound, with a more organic type of sound, with a lot of acoustic material. This will be Editors’ first full-length album since 2022’s EBM. With the album announcement, Editors released a brand new song called “The Rush”, which will be featured on Surface, Echo & Sound. “The Rush” also came with an accompanying music video.

“Rush” is a really interesting genre-bending track, with a more stripped-back acoustic approach. Frontman of Editors, Tom Smith, describes the inspiration behind The Rush as being about a situation he imagined where two people were at the bar talking about life, drinking, and thinking about “all the ups and downs”. He continues with, “that idea of finding comfort in people close to me, friends and loved ones and family, is a theme that comes up all the time. It’s a theme that is in everything to a degree.” The song places a strong emphasis on human connection, which is a breath of fresh air in the AI-infested world we live in. The video shows people connecting with each other, but wearing masks, which could possibly symbolize societal pressures to present a specific way that may be outside of who you actually are. The video was filmed in Tokyo and directed by Henry Ehara. Check out “The Rush” below!

In addition to the vocals, Smith also plays the mandolin on the song, which is stated in the press release to have the purpose of adding a more organic sound to Surface, Echo & Sound. About the use of the Mandolin, Editors’ guitarist and producer, Justin Lockey, shares, “It’s not used in a folky kind of way, but it brings a warm element that can spike through anything in the mix. As a texture, it’s definitely a big character on this record. A lot of the rhythms come from the mandolin and the acoustic as much as they do from the drums.”

Surface, Echo & Sound Track List

Surface, Echo & Sound Call It In The Rush Rescue Shadow Real Happiness Much Love Butterfly Wings Seriously The Hills We Died Upon