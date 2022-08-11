Editors Share Disco-Infused Synth New Track “Kiss”

English rock band Editors have shared their new, disco-infused synth track, “Kiss”, which will be on their seventh studio album, EBM, out September 23 via [PIAS]. Accompanying the release of the song is the official music video, which can be seen here:

The video is a cinematic offering, set in a parking garage which sees two men engaged in a push-and-pull type of relationship. As they alternate between embracing and keeping their distance from one another, they can’t seem to stay separated. Their interpretive dance fluctuates between an electric calling toward one another as well as a denial of attraction.

Their dance nearly culminates in a kiss before the two push each other away, and a change of scenery occurs: the two are now outside in a meadow of flowers. The two continue on this way for most of the video; becoming close, only to separate, causing a change of scenery, as the song’s refrain hypnotically chants, “I wish you knew the way I feel/Because the way I feel is holding me back inside/I wish you knew the way I feel/Because the way I feel just can’t be described.” It’s an electrifying tale of two souls who repel and attract one another before finally accepting their interlocking fates, set to themes of movement and an ‘80s disco sound.

EBM is the seventh studio offering from the Editors. In their two decades as a band, they’ve released a number of prolific albums, such as Violence, In Dreams, The Weight of Your Love, and In This Light & On This Evening.