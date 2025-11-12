Editors’ Tom Smith Announces New Album There Is Nothing In The Dark That Isn’t There In The Light For December 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Broken Time”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 12th, 2025 - 10:04 PM

Editors frontman Tom Smith has announced his debut solo album There Is Nothing In The Dark That Isn’t There In The Light, set for release on December 5 through Play It Again Sam. Along with the news, he shared a new single called “Broken Time,” a calm, emotional track written with producer Iain Archer.

Smith says the song is about love that endures even when everything else feels uncertain. Built around simple acoustic guitar and quiet production, “Broken Time” shows a softer side of his writing, one that’s focused on hope, connection and the ways people hold each other together through hard moments.

After twenty years leading Editors and releasing music with Smith & Burrows, this album marks a step into something more personal. Smith wanted to return to the kind of songwriting he started with, just voice, guitar and feeling. Working with Archer helped bring that vision to life, shaping songs that are direct and honest without losing depth.

The album moves through moments of warmth. “Lights Of New York City” looks back on memory and distance, while “Life Is For Living” opens up into something more anthemic. “Saturday” closes the record on a quiet note, sitting somewhere between sadness and comfort. There Is Nothing In The Dark That Isn’t There In The Light feels like a reset for Smith, a chance to write without expectations and let the songs speak for themselves

Track List

01 Deep Dive

02 How Many TImes

03 Endings Are Breaking My Heart

04 Life Is For Living

05 Broken TIme

06 Lights of New York City

07 Souls

08 Northern Line

09 Leave