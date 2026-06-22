RIP: Music Executive Clive Davis Dead at 94

Home News Beka Welsh June 22nd, 2026 - 10:24 PM

Music executive and producer Clive Davis died today from an age-related illness. He was 94.

According to Pitchfork, Davis had a prolific career, signing and working alongside legendary artists including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Janis Joplin, Aerosmith, Santana, Pink Floyd and Patti Smith. The music executive received critical acclaim, being awarded five Grammys over his career as a producer. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Davis attended Harvard and graduated with his law degree in 1956. Four years later, he started as an affiliate at Columbia Records and was promoted to the role of president within seven years. Davis went on to form three of his own labels, Arista, Bad Boy and J Records. Eventually tying up his legendary career as the Chief Creative Director at Sony.

Two of the artists Davis worked with put out statements regarding his passing. Smith thanked him for “transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support.”

Springsteen called Davis a “great man,” stating that he “treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success.”

Davis’s publicist confirmed that he died peacefully “surrounded by his family and loved ones.”