Patti Smith Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Snowball”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 24th, 2025 - 10:09 PM

The great punk rock artist and activist, Patti Smith has released a new previously unreleased song titled “Snowball.” The new song shows off Smith’s talent with its clever lyrics and powerful vocals. It is also incredibly catchy and sure to make fans move. The track is about the overwhelming feeling of lost memories suddenly coming back to you all at once. “Snowball” is the first of four previously unreleased songs included in the remastered edition of Horses. The three other previously unreleased songs include “Distant Fingers,” “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game” and “We Three.”

Horses is Patti Smith’s 1975 debut album that launched her career and eventually led her to work with famous artists such as Bruce Springsteen. Smith is reissuing her debut album to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The remastered edition will include the original eight songs from the album, alternate takes of some songs from it, the original 1975 audition tape for RCA and four previously unreleased songs. There will be the RCA Demo for “Gloria: In Excelsis Deo” and “Redondo Beach.” There will also be alternate takes for “Birdland,” “Kimberly” and “Break It Up.” The remastered edition of Horses will be released on October 10 and will come in 2xLP and 2xCD formats. Additionally, according to Pitchfork, Smith will be going on tour across multiple countries performing the entirety of Horses. The tour will begin on October 6 and tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford