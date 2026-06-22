Hot Chip Share Previously Unreleased Track From 2007 “So Deep”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 22nd, 2026 - 10:51 AM

Hot Chip are revisiting the Made In The Dark era with the release of “So Deep,” a previously unavailable digital track originally featured as a bonus song during the sessions for the band’s 2008 album. The track arrives as Hot Chip prepare to reissue three key records from their catalog , The Warning, Made In The Dark, and One Life Stand on July 17 via Domino. The reissues mark the first time the albums will be available as double gatefold vinyl editions, with Made In The Dark receiving the format for the first time. Digital editions will also include a second collection of B-sides and rarities, several of which have never previously appeared on streaming services.

“So Deep” follows the recent release of “Bally,” another rarity from The Warning period, offering listeners a deeper look into a creative era that saw the band expanding its sound. Released two years after 2006’s The Warning, Made In The Dark captured Hot Chip embracing a more adventurous approach to songwriting and production. Members Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor reflected on the freedom they had while making the album, explaining that they wanted to create something strange, vibrant and unrestricted, allowing themselves to move between different musical ideas within a single song.

The reissue campaign will also include two listening parties in London and Liverpool, where fans can experience the albums in full alongside DJ sets. With “So Deep” now available digitally for the first time, Hot Chip continue to celebrate a period of experimentation and creativity that helped define their unique approach to electronic pop.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin