Carly Rae Jepsen’s Pier 17 Show Cut Short Due To Lightning Storm

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to brooklynvegan.com, artist Carly Rae Jepsen‘s first of two shows at Pier 17 got cut short due to a thunderstorm. Jepsen had performed four songs and started her fifth tune “Joshua Tree” when the set was halted.

Shortly after stopping her performance, the artist told the crowd that the cancellation is a “safety issue” and “no one’s getting electrocuted tonight!” while being handed an inflatable sword by an audience member.

A member from the crowd went on instagram to share the news about Pier 17 canceling the concert.

“Carly Rae Jepsen took the stage at the Rooftop at Pier 17 last night, but the sight of lightning forced the show’s cancellation only four songs into the set.”

A little bit later on in the evening Jepsen went on social media to tell her fans that the concert will continue on.

Carly Rae Jepsen played 3 sets at the very intimate Rockwood Music Hall last night after her Pier 17 show was cut short due to lightning. See pictures and video: https://t.co/e8WBoSoo8B pic.twitter.com/wwZ0CE6gz6 — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) August 8, 2023

“NYC!! Lightning made us quit early today but I am not in the quitting mood. Rockwood Music Hall tonight! 11pm doors- first 150 people w tonight’s tickets in hand- can come do a sing along w us! PS if you can’t make it.. matinee show tomorrow at Pier 17! Doors at 2pm!!”

“Well it was some shit @carlyraejepsen she had to cancel 15 minutes into her set due to a thunderstorm #concert #music #manhattan #newyorkcity #carlyraejepsen.”