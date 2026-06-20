Charli XCX Opens Up About Her Mental Health “I’m In The Worst Place Mentally That I’ve Been In My Life”

Home News Aryn Honaker June 20th, 2026 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

As pop icon Charli XCX prepares to release her newest album, Music, Fashion, Film, on July 24, she has been receiving a lot of press. Included in that is her opening up about her mental health struggles in a recent cover story for Rolling Stone, where she discussed social media’s impact on her and how she’s been grappling with it all.

“I have actually been a lot more offline,” Charli told the magazine. “I don’t really look as much anymore. It’s just better for my brain. I know people probably won’t believe me, because I am inherently, at least in the past, a very online artist. But I recently have been really struggling with my mental health to the point where, if I’m being real, I’m in the worst place mentally that I’ve been in my life.”

She went on to say how difficult it can be to deal with and parse through all the online discourse about her. “I’m finding my emotions are very, very volatile at the minute, I’ll be honest,” she shared.

On a positive note, Charli shared that she has been opening up to Matt Healy of The 1975 about her mental health struggles and says he has been “helpful in his way,” as reported by NME.

Along with her forthcoming album, the pop star is slated to make her headline debut at the Reading & Leeds festival in late August, with artists like Florence + The Machine and Fontaines D.C. also making appearances.