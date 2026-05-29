Tom & Roman Morello Team Up With Serj Tankian For Powerful New Single & Video “Adjourn It”

Home News Steven Taylor May 29th, 2026 - 4:18 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Numetal legend Tom Morello and son Roman Morello teamed up with fellow metal legend and activist Serj Tankian for a powerful new single, “Adjourn It.” Following along with many of Morello’s recent tracks, the song comes as a politically charged protest anthem. A video for this new single can be found on Tom Morello’s YouTube channel.

The video features the trio performing spliced alongside clips from the film Salt of the Earth. As the description explains, the 1954 film focused on Mexican-American miners fighting against oppression, exploitation and racism – with the film made by three executives blacklisted from Hollywood for their political beliefs. “Adjourn It” carries on the same messages over fifty years later, echoing it’s message to bring people together to fight against forces that divide us. The track explodes with the sound of Morello’s iconic guitar riffing alongside Tankian delivering lyrics with a rap-like flow. The opening chorus “Burn it, Turn it, Have them fucking learn it/Make them pay for their crimes, Adjourn it/Never buy their racist lies, Unearth it/ Help our brother sisters stay, They’ve earned it” summarizes just about all the song is about. Morello has his own verse, calming the instrumentals down but continuing the song’s message speaking on racial division, oppressions and suppression of dissenting beliefs.

The track from the trio comes as the latest release of many from Morello inspired by current political climate, and right after announcing his Power to The People festival featuirng acts like BRuce Springsteen and Foo Fighters. Morello and Tankian both have had a long history of activism and being politically outspoken, with the duo even founding the nonprofit group Axis of Justice, centered around bringing together musicians to fight for social justice.