Sylvan Esso Announce Fall 2026 & Winter 2027 Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Hot Slob”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 10:00 PM

Sylvan Esso have returned with their first new music of 2026, sharing the explosive new single “Hot Slob” alongside a music video starring vocalist Amelia Meath. Released through the duo’s own label, Psychic Hotline, the track arrives with the announcement of an extensive full-band North American tour spanning fall 2026 and winter 2027.

Recorded at Sylvan Esso’s Betty’s studio in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, “Hot Slob” finds Meath and Nick Sanborn embracing a louder, messier and more confrontational sound. Built around the tension between the physical and existential, instinct and intellect, the song captures the chaos of modern life with a sense of humor and an unapologetic attitude. Meath’s commanding vocal performance is supported by Sanborn’s work on bass, guitar, drums and vocals, alongside contributions from drummer TJ Maiani and multi-instrumentalist Jenn Wasner.

The accompanying music video places Meath at the center of the song’s wild energy, matching the track’s spirit of chaos, and celebration. Alongside the release of “Hot Slob,” Sylvan Esso have announced their largest live iteration to date, bringing an expanded full-band performance across more than two dozen North American dates. The tour will include stops at venues such as Brooklyn Paramount in New York, The Salt Shed in Chicago and The Wiltern in Los Angeles, continuing through March 2027.

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The new single also marks a significant new era for the duo following their move to Psychic Hotline, allowing them to release music independently from their own studio and on their own terms. With “Hot Slob” serving as the opening statement of this chapter, Sylvan Esso are entering a period centered on creative freedom.

Tour Dates

Jun 15, 16, 18, 19, 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Sid the Cat Auditorium *sold out*

Jun 17 – Psychic Hotline DJ Night in Los Angeles, CA – Sid the Cat Auditorium

Jul 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Festival

Jul 31 – Burlington, VT – Burlington Waterfront Park

Sep 12 – Abiquiu, NM – Blossoms & Bones

Oct 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Oct 2-3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Oct 5 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Oct 8-10 – Durham, NC – Good Moon

Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Oct 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 16 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Oct 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

Oct 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Oct 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors

Oct 23-24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Feb 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Feb 22-23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Feb 25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Feb 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Mar 1 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

Mar 2 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mar 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at the Complex

Mar 5 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Mar 8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Mar 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar 11 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

Mar 12 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Mar 13 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl