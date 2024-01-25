Pure Imagination Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Flaming Lips, The Pharcyde, Sylvan Esso & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 25th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The organizers for Pure Imagination Fest have revealed the initial lineup for the 2024 edition of their event. The festival is set to take place in Prescott, Arizona at Watson Lake on May 17 and 18, kicking off with a concert featuring Ponderosa Grove, Michael Franti & Spearhead on Friday.

Saturday’s current lineup consists of The Flaming Lips, Sylvan Esso, Tanya Tucker, The Pharcyde, Danielle Ponder, The National Parks, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, The Irie. Brian Chartrand, Galactagogues and BG Nifty.

Pure Imagination festival hosted their inaugural event back in 2022 and boasted a lineup featuring Dawes, Talib Kweli, Fantastic Negrito, Nikki Lane, Rising Appalachia, Phantom Planet, Katie Pruitt and more. Last year’s festival lineup included Ziggy Marley, Lucinda Williams, Los Lobos, Capital Cities, Allison Russell, Nappy Roots, Dirtwire among others.

Headliners the Flaming Lips have been included on festival lineups ranging from Osheaga, Riot Fest, Psycho Las Vegas as well as the benefit concert Tibet House in recent years. The band also hosted the first ever bubble concert in which each of the band members as well as the fans in the audience were enclosed in large bubbles as a mechanism to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the early years of the pandemic.

The Pharcyde have since been announced as support acts for Cypress Hill’s upcoming spring 2024 tour dates alongside Souls of Mischief. Last year, Sylvan Esso was included on the lineup for Mad Cool festival alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mumford and Sons, The Offspring and more.

