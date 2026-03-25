Greensky Bluegrass Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Aryn Honaker March 25th, 2026 - 12:23 PM

In the midst of their North American Spring headline tour, the jam band Greensky Bluegrass has just announced a 2026 summer tour, “An Evening with Greensky Bluegrass,” in celebration of their most recent album XXV, with destinations all over the United States, according to an official statement.

The summer tour currently has a total of 14 dates and is scheduled to kick off at the beginning of June and run until late August. They’ll be travelling all across the country, including stops at New York City’s Pier 17, Indianapolis’ Rock the Ruins and Grand Rapids’ GLC Live at 20 Monroe, along with many others. There is also one non-U.S. stop at the Opera House in Toronto, Ontario.

The Fan Club pre-sale started this past Wednesday, March 11th, at 10am local time. The general on-sale dropped this past Friday, March 13th, at 10am local time.

The bluegrass band’s XXV was released on October 31st of last year and celebrated the 25th anniversary of the band. The 13-song record features a variety of important collaborators and friends, intended to represent different chapters of their journey as a band, including Billy Strings, Lindsay Lou and Nathaniel Rateliff. It also boasts a number of standout tracks, such as “Reverend” and “Past My Prime.”

The album received major acclaim from magazines like No Depression, Goldmine and Whiskey Riff and went number one on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart in November of last year, making for their third number-one album on the chart.

For those interested, additional details and tickets can be found and bought on the band’s official website.

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Greensky Bluegrass Summer 2026 Tour Dates:

03/06/26 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/06/26 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre

06/06/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins

08/06/26 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company

10/06/26 – Shelburne, VT – The Shelburne Museum

11/06/26 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavillion

17/06/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA

23/07/26 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

14/08/26 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

15/08/26 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

18/08/26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

20/08/26 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom Theater

22/08/26 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavillion