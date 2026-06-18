Brian Fallon & The Painkillers Announce Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 1:06 PM

On the heels of a sold-out hometown underplay at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony and a fiery intimate performance in Nashville, Brian Fallon has announced plans for an epic world tour. Backed by his solo band, The Painkillers, the acclaimed singer, songwriter and frontman of The Gaslight Anthem will rock North America, Europe and the United Kingdom with dates beginning on September 10, at Brooklyn, NY’s Music Hall of Williamsburg. For tickets and more information, click here.

The upcoming live run celebrates the arrival of Fallon’s eagerly awaited new album, Not Bad For New Jersey, which is through his own Lesser Known Records at all DSPs and streaming services on September 10 and the physical release follows on September 11. Fallon’s first original solo LP in more than five years, Not Bad For New Jersey includes the new single, “Pearls,” which is a heavy-hearted but ultimately triumphant track addressed to those born into privilege,

“I’ve never been one to resent anybody for having certain advantages in life, and I don’t think there’s anything inherently pure in having to struggle,” says Fallon. “But I do think there’s real value in overcoming the odds stacked against you, because getting to the point of feeling like you’re actually worth something is one of the toughest mountains to climb.”

Brian Fallon Tour Dates

9/10 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/11 — Woodstock, NY — Levon Helm Studios

9/12 — Somerville, MA — Arts at the Armory

9/14 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

9/15 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

9/16 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls Theatre

9/18 — Detroit, MI — El Club

9/19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest 2026 †

9/20 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave Hall

9/22 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

9/24 — Denver, CO — The Oriental Theater

9/26 — Portland, OR — The Get Down

9/27 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

9/29 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

9/30 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville

10/1 — Santa Ana, CA — Observatory Orange County

10/3 — San Diego, CA — Casbah

10/4 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

10/6 — Austin, TX — Mohawk (Outdoor Stage)

10/7 — Dallas, TX — Trees

10/9 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage (The Loft)

10/10 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle

10/11 — Washington, DC — Black Cat

10/13 — Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe Live (Music Hall)