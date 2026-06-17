Poppy Drops “Dying to Forget” Music Video

Home News Beka Welsh June 17th, 2026 - 8:55 PM

Poppy just released a music video for “Dying to Forget” from her album Empty Hands, released earlier this year. The video comes on the heels of the artist’s North American leg of the “Constantly Nowhere” tour, for her seventh studio album.

Empty Hands branches across genres, mixing and moving between metal, industrial rock, electronic and pop influences. “Dying to Forget” leans into the artist’s frequent heavy metal bent, leading with powerful vocals and heavy-hitting instrumentals. The music video reflects the grungy vibe of the song, with a dark industrial setting.

The video stars the artist’s own fans participating in the crowd as background dancers. Also featured, the lead guitarist of punk band Knocked Loose, Isaac Hale, and the lead vocalist of hardcore duo House of Protection. Both featured artists also aided in the track’s songwriting.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva