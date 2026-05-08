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Poppy’s Welcome To Rockville Set Canceled Due To Severe Weather, Festival Reopens With Adjusted Set Times

May 8th, 2026 - 8:13 PM

Poppy’s Welcome To Rockville Set Canceled Due To Severe Weather, Festival Reopens With Adjusted Set Times

Florida-based Welcome To Rockville music festival, in an abundance of caution, issued a statement to attendees warning of severe weather. The message prompted evacuations with individuals retreating to their vehicles and the grandstands. The organizers have since given the all-clear for festivalgoers to return to the venue with updated set times. Poppy’s set on the Apex stage has been notably canceled with only two remaining performances (from headliners Foo Fighters and The Offspring) set to take place on that stage.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

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