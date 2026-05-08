Poppy’s Welcome To Rockville Set Canceled Due To Severe Weather, Festival Reopens With Adjusted Set Times

Florida-based Welcome To Rockville music festival, in an abundance of caution, issued a statement to attendees warning of severe weather. The message prompted evacuations with individuals retreating to their vehicles and the grandstands. The organizers have since given the all-clear for festivalgoers to return to the venue with updated set times. Poppy’s set on the Apex stage has been notably canceled with only two remaining performances (from headliners Foo Fighters and The Offspring) set to take place on that stage.

Ela sequer conseguiu terminar de cantar a primeira música, “have you had enough?”. pic.twitter.com/xf3GgkfK4A

the moment poppy got on stage #rockville2026 pic.twitter.com/gZ7gpTgTjb

Gates are now re-opened and Welcome To Rockville is back on. 🔥

Please return calmly and safely as performances resume shortly. Updated set times are now live.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during the weather delay. Let’s get back to it. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/No6vxsXt9N

— Welcome To Rockville (@RockvilleFest) May 9, 2026