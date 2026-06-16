The Dillinger Escape Plan Announce Fall 2026 ‘Calculating Infinity’ North American Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 4:41 PM

According to Loudwire.com, The Dillinger Escape Plan appear ready to bring things to an end for the second time in their career. After calling it a career for the first time in December 2017, the band members splintered off into other directions before they reunited with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis in 2023 and set out upon a reunion tour the following year. Minakakis had been the vocalist on the band‘s highly respected debut album, Calculating Infinity.

A lineup that included guitarists Ben Weinman and James Love, bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Billy Rymer along with Minakakis has been touring around the world celebrating what started as the 25th anniversary of the Calculating Infinity and is now in year 27. But, the tour will come to its final conclusion now this fall. With a small run of shows, the group will kick off the trek on October 17, in Philadelphia with the tour ending as they board the Headbangers Boat cruise October 30-November 3. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Dillinger Escape Plan Tour Dates

10/16 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Philly Music Fest

10/17 – Worcester, Mass. – The Palladium (feat. Many Eyes, Johnny Booth & Godseyes)

10/18 – Baltimore, Md. – Nevermore Hall (feat. Johnny Booth & Godseyes)

10/25 – Portland, Ore. – Revolution Hall (feat. Squid Pisser & XCOMM)

10/26 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom (feat. Squid Pisser & XCOMM)

10/27 – Seattle, Wash. – Neptune Theatre (feat. Squid Pisser)

10/29 – St. Petersburg, Fla. – Jannus Landing

10/30 – 11/3 – Headbangers Boat Cruise

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock