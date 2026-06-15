The Flaming Lips Cancel Vienna Concert After Wayne Coyne Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 1:17 PM

According to social media, The Flaming Lips has called off their Vienna concert after singer Wayne Coyne was hospitalized with pneumonia. On a social media post, the band states: “We are truly sorry, Vienna, but our show tonight at Gasometer is cancelled. Wayne has pneumonia and has been ordered to bed rest. All refunds will be available from your point of purchase. We hope to see you again.”

As soon as word got out about Coyne‘s health status, fans began to share their well wishes for the singer. One person said: “I stayed home all last week due to pneumonia as well. Good thing for modern medicine but those antibiotics and steroids are no joke. Rest up and you’ll be healing in no time,” while another person adds by saying: “Nothing to mess around with. The short term and long term effects can be devastating. Fatal. I lost a close friend years ago to it. Rest up and get better. Would love see you back one day in Saskatoon Saskatchewan!”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva